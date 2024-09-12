Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Rose Due to its Focus on Larger Platform Contracts

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Focus Growth Strategy” second-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the strategy returned 0.08% (gross) and -0.13% (net) compared to -3.21% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. The equity markets performed well in the second quarter, as long as one held only a small number of the biggest, fastest-growing U.S. stocks (i.e., the Magnificent Seven). In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

TimesSquare Capital Management U.S. Focus Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) in the second quarter 2024 investor letter. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is a global cybersecurity solutions provider. The one-month return of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) was -0.44%, and its shares gained 39.03% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On September 11, 2024, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) stock closed at $341.77 per share with a market capitalization of $111.28 billion.

TimesSquare Capital Management U.S. Focus Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"Our cybersecurity holdings were also beneficial to the strategy this quarter. The global provider of network and cloud-based cybersecurity systems, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW), chipped in with a 19% return. Its revenues and earnings were higher than anticipated as Palo Alto shifted its marketing strategy to emphasize larger platform contracts."

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is not on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 66 hedge fund portfolios held Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) at the end of the second quarter which was 78 in the previous quarter. In the fiscal fourth quarter, Palo Alto Networks, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PANW) total revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $2.19 billion, exceeding expectations.

