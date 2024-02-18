Advertisement
Palestinian factions to meet in Moscow on Feb 26 - Palestinian Authority PM

Reuters
·1 min read

MUNICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russia has invited Palestinian factions to meet in Moscow on Feb. 26, the Palestinian Authority prime minister said on Sunday, adding that the PA was ready to engage with Hamas.

"Russia has invited all Palestinian factions who will be meeting on the 26 of this month in Moscow. We will see if Hamas is ready to come to the ground with us" Mohammad Shtayyeh told the Munich Security Conference.

"We are ready to engage. If Hamas is not then that's a different story. We need Palestinian unity," he said, adding that to be part of that unity Hamas needed to meet certain prerequisites. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson)