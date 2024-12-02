Palantir Technologies (PLTR)’s Unique Position in the Defense Industry

We recently published a list of 10 Trending AI Stocks to Watch in December. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) stands against other trending AI stocks to watch in December.
Jared Cohen, Goldman Sachs president of global affairs, co-head of the Goldman Sachs Global Institute, said while talking to CNBC in a latest program that amid rising data center-driven energy demand because of AI, the US would need to collaborate with other countries via “diplomacy.”
“If you look at data centers for cloud workloads versus data centers for AI workloads, data centers for AI workloads require ultra-high density. They need a concentrated power source, and so intermittent power like wind and solar doesn’t fit the bill. You need base load power, so I think nuclear, coal, and natural gas are necessary, and we have plenty of that in the US. The problem is we can’t transport it from where it is through multiple jurisdictions because of the ‘not in my backyard’ issue. So, the US is going to need some kind of overflow option if it wants to continue leading in this space. There’s not a single geography that I would say represents a panacea to this problem.”
Answering a question about whether the return to relatively cheaper and reliable energy sources like coal could satisfy the AI-driven energy demand, the analyst said the US would still need to look beyond just relying on its own sources because the need for power is huge.
“We’re going to have to probably bring another 35-plus gigawatts of power online relative to the 17 gigawatts of power that are already online feeding these data centers in just the next couple of years. That’s not enough, that’s not enough time. So, you know, the US is going to continue to lead in the space, but it’s not going to be able to lead on its own.”
Jeff McClean, CEO of Solidarity Wealth, said while talking to CNBC in a latest program that in the latest scenario of rising Ukraine-Russia tensions, Palantir Tech Inc (NYSE:PLTR) is at less risk when compared with other defense names. He also said Palantir Tech Inc (NYSE:PLTR) has become the new face of the defense industry in the US.
“Just because we have a Trump presidency doesn’t necessarily mean that the world’s going to become less dangerous, but I think it favors certain defense stocks over others. When you think of what Palantir has been doing the past year, I think they’re going to be a favored defense stock compared to what we’ve seen historically from the traditional powers. If you’re looking at Lockheed Martin, they’re probably more at risk from Elon Musk and Viv, who are pushing their Department of Governmental Efficiency and no-bid contracts that Lockheed Martin wins all the time. I think they’re a bit more in danger than Palantir, which is the new face of defense.”
What makes Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) one of the top AI stocks? Its technologies are actually solving the problems of businesses. Palantir’s data technology Ontology is solving the famous hallucination problem for AI systems, thanks to the company’s years of experience with military and defense systems. Earlier this year at an event with customers, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) shared some specifics on how its customers are being able to reduce costs and increase profits due to its artificial intelligence platform (AIP) that was launched about a year ago.
Airbus accelerated A350 production by 33%, BP reduced costs per barrel by 60%, and Jacobs Connect cut power usage by 30%. Panasonic decreased waste by 12%, ESI Group sped up ERP harmonization by 70%, and PG&E reduced transformer ignitions by 65%. Eaton boosted productivity by 25%, while Tyson Foods achieved $200 million in cost savings.
Overall, PLTR ranks 10th on our list of trending AI stocks to watch in December. While we acknowledge the potential of PLTR, our conviction lies in the belief that under the radar AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than PLTR but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
