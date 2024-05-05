Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Palantir Technologies' (NYSE:PLTR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Palantir Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.032 = US$120m ÷ (US$4.5b - US$746m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Palantir Technologies has an ROCE of 3.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 7.4%.

In the above chart we have measured Palantir Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Palantir Technologies .

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Palantir Technologies is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 3.2% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Palantir Technologies is utilizing 320% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 16%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line On Palantir Technologies' ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Palantir Technologies has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has only returned 18% to shareholders over the last three years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Like most companies, Palantir Technologies does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

