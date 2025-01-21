Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Eyes Major Investment in Shield AI to Boost Defense AI Capabilities

We recently published a list of 10 AI Stocks Making Waves on Wall Street. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) stands against other AI stocks making waves on Wall Street.

Ivan Tsarynny, Feroot Security CEO, joined CNBC’s ‘The Exchange’ to discuss his Congressional testimony about TikTok. According to Tsarynny, China is collecting information on Americans through applications such as TikTok to train AI. This training is being done in hopes of helping them win the AI race. He said that TikTok is present in a lot of websites and places where it can obtain information on Americans who don’t even use the app. He also said that it is required under Chinese law to disclose data when requested and that companies that are required to share the information may also need to keep it confidential so we may not even know that the data was shared with the CCP.

This is probably why the Supreme Court said that the application needs to be divested considering that it may be collecting information on Americans and diverting it to China. When asked whether Tiktok is the only application that is suspected of doing so, he said that Tiktok is probably the biggest application, but not the only one. Tsarynny also said that the kind of information being collected includes everything you do on the app and anything it might be able to access on the phone. Another area is data collection on websites where tracking pixels collect your details. While not easy or commonly done, users can use privacy browser extensions or tools to block pixel trackers and other tracking tools.

Banned for a short period over data security concerns, TikTok began restoring its services on Sunday after President-elect Donald Trump said he would revive the app’s access in the U.S. after he returns to power, which is today, January 20th. In response, TikTok thanked Trump for “providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties (for) providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive”. This gratitude comes at a tense moment in US-China relations.

Amidst all these events, U.S. search engine startup Perplexity AI also submitted a bid on Saturday, January 18, to TikTok’s Chinese parent ByteDance. The bid suggested Perplexity to merge with TikTok U.S., creating a new entity by combining the merged company with New Capital Partners. The company believes that its bid may be successful since the proposal is a merger rather than a sale.

