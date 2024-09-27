Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Extends Multi-Million-Dollar Deal with APA Corporation as Analyst Downgrades Stock Amid Valuation Concerns

We recently compiled a list of the 20 Trending AI Stocks on Latest Analyst Ratings and News. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) stands against the other AI stocks.

The latest developments in the AI industry from a business perspective highlight a growing momentum, driven by significant investments, innovative product launches, and both regulatory and market challenges. One notable development is the rise of Safe Superintelligence, a company founded by previous OpenAI bigwig Ilya Sutskever, which recently secured $1 billion in funding to advance AI systems with a focus on safety. This significant capital raise from major venture capital firms like Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital underscores the growing concerns around AI safety, as companies work to ensure that AI technologies are both powerful and aligned with human values. Similarly, the market selloff of Wall Street's favorite GPU maker following a stellar earnings report, resulting in a market value loss of close to $280 billion, reflects investor anxieties over the sustainability of AI growth, compounded by concerns over regulatory scrutiny.

Read more about these developments by accessing 33 Most Important AI Companies You Should Pay Attention To and 20 Industrial Stocks Already Riding the AI Wave.

Another major business development that investors should keep an eye on is the purchase of AirTrunk by investment firm Blackstone for over $16 billion. AirTrunk, a data center operator, significantly boosts the position of the investment titan in the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market. Data centers are expected to require up to $2 trillion in investment globally over the next five years to meet the demands of AI technologies, and the AirTrunk acquisition signals strong confidence in this growth by top investment managers. Data center expansions are critical as companies like OpenAI and Anthropic roll out enterprise-grade AI services, which demand immense computing power. For example, Anthropic recently launched Claude Enterprise, a robust AI chatbot, that caters to organizations that need advanced features like larger context windows and GitHub integration, aiming to streamline business operations through AI.

Read more about these developments by accessing 10 Buzzing AI Stocks According to Goldman Sachs and Beyond the Tech Giants: 35 Non-Tech AI Opportunities.

Our Methodology

For this article, we selected AI stocks based on the latest news and analyst ratings. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

A software engineer intently typing code into a laptop with multiple screens in an office.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 44

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company recently revealed that it had signed a multi-year, multi-million-dollar extension of an enterprise deal with energy firm APA Corporation to leverage artificial intelligence tech of the former across the oil and gas operations of the latter. Travis Osborne, the CIO of APA, said on the occasion that the existing partnership with Palantir had enabled improved operational efficiency and business visibility across the global portfolio and APA was excited to expand the use of Palantir AI capabilities to build on this foundation and accelerate performance and cost management even further.

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale recently downgraded Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) stock to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target. In an investor note, the analyst noted there was enthusiasm about Palantir's longer term positioning in artificial intelligence, but the downgrade represented a view that the stock needed to consolidate stellar gains over the last couple of years and grow into its rich valuation. Per the analyst, Palantir shares had appreciated over 120% year-to-date and six-fold over two years, while the stock's valuation had expanded five-fold, making it the richest software name.

Overall PLTR ranks 10th on our list of the trending AI stocks on latest analyst ratings and news. While we acknowledge the potential of PLTR as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than PLTR but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: $30 Trillion Opportunity: 15 Best Humanoid Robot Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley and Jim Cramer Says NVIDIA ‘Has Become A Wasteland’.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.