Is Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) the Best AI Stock in Cathie Wood’s Latest Portfolio?

Cathie Wood’s flagship fund is continuing to face steep losses amid a broader pullback in technology stocks. Wood’s flagship fund ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is down about 18% so far this year and has lost about 75% of its value since hitting its peak in 2021. However, the latest data shows that the innovation-focused investor bought the dip on tech stocks after the latest selloff that shook financial markets globally.

Investors have pulled about $2.2 billion from ARK funds in 2024. The fund is on track to post its worst year of investor exodus since 2014. But Cathie Wood is doubling down on her innovation bets and is hopeful the upcoming rate cuts will be positive for the stock market.

Cathie Wood Says “Something Is Changing” and the Fed is Now on “High Alert”

Talking about the market situation, Cathie Wood said in a latest video on her YouTube channel that the recent selloff shows the market is going through a “cathartic” phase and “something is changing.”

“I do believe that the Fed now is on high alert because the stock market seemed to be encouraging the Fed to hold tight, higher for longer, make sure that the inflation was out of the system.”

Cathie Wood said that corporations are now in a weaker position amid high rates and they will initiate layoffs to cut costs and increase productivity. This weak employment situation could encourage the Federal Reserve to start cutting rates, according to Wood.

“Interest rates coming down should be very positive for the equity markets, but they will not arrest a recession very quickly. In fact, if consumers and businesses know that interest rates and maybe prices will be coming down, what will they do? They will wait.”

Cathie Wood’s ARK has posted its latest stock holdings data as of the end of the June quarter. For this article we scanned the fund’s latest portfolio and picked 11 AI stocks it has positions in. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Is Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) Cathie Wood’s Favorite AI Stock?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)

Cathie Wood’s Latest Stake Value: $329,875,108

Palantir Technologies’ Inc (NYSE:PLTR) stunning growth posted in the second-quarter results and long-term trends show it’s a promising AI software stock. During the June quarter, overall revenue rose 27% year over year while US commercial revenue grew by a whopping 55%.

What makes Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) one of the top AI stocks? Its technologies are actually solving the problems of businesses. Palantir’s data technology Ontology is solving the famous hallucination problem for AI systems, thanks to the company’s years of experience with military and defense systems. Earlier this year at an event with customers, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) shared some specifics on how its customers are being able to reduce costs and increase profits due to its artificial intelligence platform (AIP) that was launched about a year ago.

Airbus accelerated A350 production by 33%, BP reduced costs per barrel by 60%, and Jacobs Connect cut power usage by 30%. Panasonic decreased waste by 12%, ESI Group sped up ERP harmonization by 70%, and PG&E reduced transformer ignitions by 65%. Eaton boosted productivity by 25%, while Tyson Foods achieved $200 million in cost savings.

Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund stated the following regarding Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

“The top contributor to return for the quarter was Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR). Sentiment improved on Palantir after it reported stronger than expected commercial customer revenue and free cash flow. U.S. commercial growth was especially encouraging, as U.S. commercial revenue was up by a large percentage year over year for the fourth quarter and U.S. commercial customer count grew nearly as much. We expect Palantir to become one of the premier artificial intelligence (AI) software providers, built on its Foundry and AIP platforms.”

Overall, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) ranks 3rd on Insider Monkey’s list titled Cathie Wood’s 11 Favorite AI Stocks. While we acknowledge the potential of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than PLTR but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

