Shield AI revealed Friday a strategic alliance with Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) to improve command and control capability for autonomous uncrewed systems. The partnership seeks to provide scalable artificial intelligence solutions capable of functioning in situations devoid of GPS or communication. Shield AI is furthering its goal to offer AI-powered technology to protect military members and citizens by use of Palantir's Warp Speed, a manufacturing operating system meant to enable American re-industrialization.

Former Navy SEAL Brandon Tseng, Shield AI's President and co-founder, stressed the synergy between the two businesses as they have created technologies tested in difficult environments. With its stock rising over 151% in the last three months and about 37% in the past month alone, Palantir has been an outstanding outperformer recently.

Palantir and Shield AI Forge Alliance to Transform Defense with Cutting-Edge Autonomous Technology

In line with its approach to stimulating innovation in high-stakes contexts, the alliance with Shield AI reinforces its position in the autonomous and defense technology industries even further. The increased cooperation underscores the growing need for innovative AI-driven defense solutions, therefore supporting the positions of leaders in the industry.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

