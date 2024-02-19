Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,255.61
    +32.91 (+0.16%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,005.57
    -24.16 (-0.48%)
     

  • DOW

    38,627.99
    -145.11 (-0.37%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7422
    +0.0006 (+0.08%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.84
    -0.35 (-0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    70,463.41
    +842.02 (+1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,031.90
    +7.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,032.74
    -28.74 (-1.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,775.65
    -130.55 (-0.82%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.24
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,711.00
    -0.71 (-0.01%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,470.38
    -16.86 (-0.04%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6879
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     
RRSP 2024 DEADLINE:

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW (AND WHETHER YOU SHOULD CONTRIBUTE)

Experts give their take on the usefulness of Registered Retirement Savings Plans

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds slide in aftermath of contentious election

Reuters
·1 min read

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Pakistan's sovereign dollar bonds fell as much as 1.25 cents on Monday as rival parties struggled to form a coalition government in the aftermath of contentious - and inconclusive - nationwide elections.

All bonds fell, but the April 2024 lost the most to trade at 95.88 cents on the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.

The two main parties in the debt-laden South Asian country are expected to meet on Monday to try to smooth their differences and enable them to form a coalition government.

The political uncertainty could exacerbate economic instability. Pakistan's leaders must make tough decisions to pull it out of economic crisis. (Reporting By Libby George, editing by Karin Strohecker)