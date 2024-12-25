Painful week for retail investors invested in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) after 7.9% drop, institutions also suffered losses

Key Insights

Significant control over Amentum Holdings by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

37% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Institutional ownership in Amentum Holdings is 41%

Every investor in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 51% to be precise, is retail investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While institutions who own 41% came under pressure after market cap dropped to US$4.8b last week,retail investors took the most losses.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Amentum Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

NYSE:AMTM Ownership Breakdown December 25th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Amentum Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Amentum Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Amentum Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:AMTM Earnings and Revenue Growth December 25th 2024

Amentum Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Jacobs Solutions Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 7.5% of shares outstanding. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.8% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 3.7% of the company stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Amentum Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

