Padini Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PADINI) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Padini Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PADINI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Padini Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM240m ÷ (RM1.8b - RM316m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

Therefore, Padini Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Specialty Retail industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Padini Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Padini Holdings Berhad .

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Padini Holdings Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 30%, but since then they've fallen to 17%. However it looks like Padini Holdings Berhad might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Padini Holdings Berhad is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 19% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

