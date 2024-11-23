'Padding the profit margin': Why are interest rates still rising on store credit cards?

The Federal Reserve hasn’t raised interest rates since the summer of 2023. But America’s retailers apparently didn’t get the memo.

The average interest rate on store credit cards reached 30.45% this year, an all-time high, according to the personal finance site Bankrate.

Another industry survey, from WalletHub, found even higher interest rates on retail cards: 33.07%, on average, as of November.

Those are high rates, even compared with other credit cards. Across the industry, the average credit card carries an interest rate of about 21%, Bankrate reports.

During the pandemic years, dozens of store credit cards blew past a symbolic 30% interest-rate barrier that the industry had previously dared not pass.

“Thirty percent used to represent an unofficial ceiling for retail credit card rates, but now most retail cards have crossed that threshold,” said Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst for Bankrate.

Retail card rates rose dramatically during the pandemic years, Bankrate found, from an average of 24.35% in 2021 to 26.72% in 2022 and 28.93% in 2023.

'Padding the profit margin'

At least 50 large retailers raised interest rates on their store cards in the months before the Federal Reserve began cutting rates, according to a CNBC analysis of Bankrate data. The Fed cut its benchmark rate by half a percentage point in September.

“We definitely saw big increases over the past year, which was notable, because the Fed didn’t make any big changes between our 2023 survey and our 2024 survey,” Rossman said. Bankrate ran its most recent survey in early September, shortly before the Fed action.

“Really, what that shows is, issuers were padding the profit margin,” Rossman said.

Card companies are charging record-high “margins,” interest the card issuer charges above the prime lending rate.

That’s why card rates are higher now than they have ever been, analysts said, including times when other interest rates were higher than they are today.

Credit card margins average 14.9%, as of August, WalletHub reports. In other words, the average cardholder pays roughly 15% in annual interest on top of the prime rate.

“Across the entire credit card industry, the margin has been going up and up,” said Odysseas Papadimitriou, CEO of WalletHub.

Retailers typically offer credit cards with bank partners. Many factors influence the interest rates on those cards, said Sarah Grano, spokesperson for the American Bankers Association, including the Fed, broad economic and consumer trends, and regulatory concerns.

“The financial services marketplace is highly competitive, and consumers can choose from a wide range of credit products that best meet their needs, including traditional and store-branded cards," Grano said.

