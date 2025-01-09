Pacific Palisades fire may spell an end to cheap homeowners insurance in California

By Andy Sullivan

The Pacific Palisades area ravaged by wildfires in Los Angeles is one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the U.S., home to Hollywood A-Listers and multimillion dollar mansions. And ahead of this week's disaster, its insurance costs were among the most affordable in the country, according to a Reuters analysis of insurance and real estate industry data.

That may be about to change. The scale of losses anticipated in the wildfires now ringing Los Angeles, as well as regulatory changes enacted late last year, could spell an end to relatively cheap homeowners' insurance in areas like the Palisades that are at elevated risk for wildfires, four analysts told Reuters.

A structure is burned by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) · ASSOCIATED PRESS

"One sees relatively low premiums in high-risk markets in California, but that might be starting to change," said Philip Mulder, a University of Wisconsin professor who studies the industry.

Measured against home values, insurance costs are cheaper in the Palisades than in 97% of U.S. postal codes, according to a Reuters analysis of a national database of price data collected by Mulder and University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School professor Benjamin Keys as well as home-value data calculated by Zillow, a real-estate firm.

The fires raging around Los Angeles could be the most damaging in state history, officials say. The flames have devoured thousands of homes and businesses from the Pacific Ocean beaches to hills north of Los Angeles, and as of Thursday morning were 0% contained. At least five people have died, and initial estimates of the damage range from $10 billion to more than $50 billion.

The relatively low cost of insurance in the Pacific Palisades reflects the vagaries of a homeowners' insurance market in the United States where prices can vary widely because of differing regulatory polices from state to state. Consumer-friendly regulations in California have kept a lid on prices, even in high-risk areas, but have prompted many insurers to scale back coverage.

Sangmin Oh, a finance professor at Columbia Business School, and other researchers found that homeowners in more loosely regulated states effectively subsidize homeowners in states like California, where the industry has been more tightly regulated - despite higher levels of risk.

Compared to home values, the average statewide premium in 2023 was the lowest among all 50 states, according to the Reuters analysis. California's high property values may make that insurance seem relatively cheap, but even on an absolute dollar basis residents the average annual premium of $2,200 was less than residents paid in 30 other U.S. states.

Story Continues