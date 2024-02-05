P2 Gold Insiders Recover Some Losses, Which Stand At CA$204k

Insiders who bought CA$307.8k worth of P2 Gold Inc. (CVE:PGLD) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 29% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled CA$204k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

P2 Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Director & Chief Exploration Officer Kenneth McNaughton made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$135k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.27 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.09. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While P2 Gold insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does P2 Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 20% of P2 Gold shares, worth about CA$2.1m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At P2 Gold Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded P2 Gold shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in P2 Gold and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for P2 Gold (5 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

