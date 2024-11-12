S&P/TSX composite rises as Shopify shares soar, U.S. markets end post-election rally

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, buoyed by a 21-per-cent gain in shares of Shopify Inc., while U.S. markets pulled back after a weeklong post-election rally.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 133.73 points at 24,923.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 382.15 points at 43,910.98. The S&P 500 index was down 17.36 points at 5,983.99, while the Nasdaq composite was down 17.36 points at 19,281.40.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.72 cents US compared with 71.88 cents US on Friday.

The December crude oil contract was up eight cents at US$68.12 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.91 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$11.40 at US$2,606.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down nine cents at US$4.14 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press