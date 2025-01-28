S&P/TSX composite regains some lost ground as tech stocks rebound

TORONTO — Strength in technology stocks helped Canada's main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose to regain some of the ground lost Monday after a Chinese AI startup called DeepSeek unveiled a large language model that apparently rivals those created in the U.S.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.29 points at 25,324.44.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 125.64 points at 44,839.22. The S&P 500 index was up 28.78 points at 6,041.06, while the Nasdaq composite was up 216.03 points at 19,557.86.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.51 cents US compared with 69.54 cents US on Monday.

The March crude oil contract was up 14 cents at US$73.31 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$3.15 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$24.30 at US$2,762.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$4.26 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press