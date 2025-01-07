S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets down

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading as energy and telecommunication stocks posted gains, while U.S. stock markets traded lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.73 points at 25,044.52.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.65 points at 42,700.91. The S&P 500 index was down 22.92 points at 5,952.46, while the Nasdaq composite was down 200.14 points at 19,664.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.75 cents US compared with 69.70 cents US on Monday.

The February crude oil contract was up 62 cents at US$74.18 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$3.58 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$15.40 at US$2,662.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$4.20 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2025.

The Canadian Press