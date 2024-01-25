S&P/TSX composite led higher by energy and utilities, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO — Strength in energy and utilities helped Canada's main stock index post a modest gain Thursday, while U.S. markets also moved higher following a stronger-than-expected GDP report.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 75.76 points at 21,101.54.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 242.74 points at 38,049.13. The S&P 500 index was up 25.61 points at 4,894.16, while the Nasdaq composite was up 28.58 points at 15,510.50.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.22 cents US, according to XE.com,compared with 74.16 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude contract was up US$2.27 at US$77.36 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$2.18 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$1.80 at US$2,017.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.87 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press