S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading as price of oil rises

The Canadian Press
·1 min read
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading due in part to strength in energy stocks as the price of oil moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.10 points at 23,325.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 37.86 points at 41,212.94. The S&P 500 index was down 13.77 points at 5,620.84, while the Nasdaq composite was down 127.75 points at 17,750.04.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.17 cents US compared with 73.92 cents US on Friday.

The October crude oil contract was up US$2.33 at US$77.16 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.12 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$2.40 at US$2,548.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$4.26 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

