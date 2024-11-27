S&P/TSX composite rises Wednesday while U.S. markets move lower

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index rose Wednesday, helped by strength in telecommunication and utility stocks, while U.S. stock markets moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 83.16 points at 25,488.30.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 138.25 points at 44,722.06. The S&P 500 index was down 22.89 points at 5,998.74, while the Nasdaq composite was down 115.10 points at 19,060.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.25 cents US compared with 71.01 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude oil contract was down five cents at US$68.72 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 27 cents at US$3.20 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$18.50 at US$2,664.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$4.14 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press