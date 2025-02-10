S&P/TSX composite rises more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index rose more than 200 points on Monday, led by strength in the energy, base metal and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 215.95 points at 25,658.86.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 167.01 points at 44,470.41. The S&P 500 index was up 40.45 points at 6,066.44, while the Nasdaq composite was up 190.87 points at 19,714.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.82 cents US compared with 69.94 cents US on Friday.

The March crude oil contract was up US$1.32 at US$72.32 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 13 cents at US$3.44 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$46.80 at US$2,934.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 12 cents at US$4.71 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press