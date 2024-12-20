S&P/TSX composite up almost 200 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index gained almost 200 points Friday as markets broadly rose to end a rocky trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 185.54 points at 24,599.48.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 498.02 points at 42,840.26. The S&P 500 index was up 63.77 points at 5,930.85, and the Nasdaq composite index was up 199.83 points at 19,572.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.61 cents US compared with 69.59 cents on Thursday.

The February crude oil contract was up eight cents at US$69.46 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 17 cents at US$3.75 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$37 at US$2,645.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$4.10 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2024.

