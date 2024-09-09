S&P/TSX composite up almost 250 points, U.S. stock markets also rally

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index gained almost 250 points Monday amid a broad rally led by financial, industrial and technology stocks, while U.S. markets also climbed higher, snapping out of last week's losing streak.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 245.72 points at 23,027.15.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 484.18 points at 40,829.59. The S&P 500 index was up 62.63 points at 5,471.05, while the Nasdaq composite was up 193.77 points at 16,884.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.74 cents US compared with 73.83 cents US on Friday.

The October crude oil contract was up US$1.04 at US$68.71 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$2.17 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$8.10 at US$2,532.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up seven cents at US$4.14 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press