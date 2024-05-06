S&P/TSX composite up more than 300 points in broad-based rally, U.S. stocks also rise

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index gained more than 300 points Monday in a broad-based rally, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 312.06 points at 22,259.47.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 176.59 points at 38,852.27. The S&P 500 index was up 52.95 points at 5,180.74, while the Nasdaq composite was up 192.92 points at 16,349.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.20 cents UScompared with 73.14 cents US on Friday.

The June crude contract was up 37 cents at US$78.48 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.

The June gold contract was up US$22.60 at US$2,331.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was up six cents at US$4.62 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press