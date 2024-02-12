S&P/TSX composite posts small gain, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index rose modestly on Monday, led by gains in energy stocks, while U.S. markets were mixed as the S&P 500 hovered near the record high it hit Friday.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 57.70 points at 21,067.30.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 125.69 points at 38,797.38. The S&P 500 index was down 4.77 points at 5,021.84, while the Nasdaq composite was down 48.12 points at 15,942.54.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.35 cents UScompared with 74.31 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was up eight cents at US$76.92 per barreland the March natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$1.77 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$5.70 at US$2,033.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$3.72 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press