S&P/TSX composite index down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the telecommunication stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.18 points at 24,498.14.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 30.94 points at 42,328.06. The S&P 500 index was down 4.29 points at 5,831.93, while the Nasdaq composite was down 18.54 points at 19,069.56.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.66 cents US compared with 69.39 cents US on Monday.

The March crude oil contract was down 76 cents at US$76.54 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down six cents at US$3.88 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$5.50 at US$2,684.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$4.35 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press