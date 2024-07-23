S&P/TSX composite index dragged lower Tuesday by energy, U.S. markets also down

TORONTO — Losses in the energy sector led Canada's main stock index lower on Tuesday, while U.S. stock markets were also down.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 58.90 points at 22,813.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 57.35 points at 40,358.09. The S&P 500 index was down 8.67 points at 5,555.74, while the Nasdaq composite was down 10.22 points at 17,997.35.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.63 cents US compared with 72.70 cents US on Monday.

The September crude oil contract was down US$1.44 at US$76.96 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.22 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$12.60 at US$2,407.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was down four cents at US$4.16 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press