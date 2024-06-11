S&P/TSX composite index down nearly 200 points, U.S. markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down almost 200 points in a broad-based decline led by financials, utilities and base metals, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 182.42 points at 21,887.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 120.62 points at 38,747.42. The S&P 500 index was up 14.53 points at 5,375.32, while the Nasdaq composite was up 151.02 points at 17,343.55.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.64 cents US compared with 72.65 cents US on Monday.

The July crude oil contract was up 16 cents at US$77.90 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 22 cents at US$3.13 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down 40 cents at US$2,326.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down three cents at US$4.51 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press