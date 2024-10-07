S&P/TSX composite index closes lower, U.S. stock markets also fall

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index closed lower Monday in a broad retreat that outweighed gains in energy stocks, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 60.12 points at 24,102.71.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 398.51 points at 41,954.24. The S&P 500 index was down 55.13 points at 5,695.94, while the Nasdaq composite was down 213.95 points at 17,923.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.48 cents US compared with 73.65 cents US on Friday.

The November crude oil contract was up US$2.76 at US$77.14 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$2.75 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$1.80 at US$2,666 an ounce and the December copper contract was unchanged at US$4.57 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press