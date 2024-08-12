S&P/TSX composite up as energy stocks rise, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the energy sector as the price of oil also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 76.22 points at 22,387.52.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 141.13 points at 39,356.41. The S&P 500 index was up 8.84 points at 5,353.00, while the Nasdaq composite was up 88.66 points at 16,833.96.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.81 cents US compared with 72.82 cents US on Friday.

The September crude oil contract was up US$1.48 at US$78.32 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.17 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$20.80 at US$2,494.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up nine cents at US$4.09 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.

