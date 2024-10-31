S&P/TSX composite falls 1.4% Thursday, U.S. stock markets also tumble

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index fell 1.4 per cent Thursday, with broad losses led by base metals and technology, while U.S. stock markets also fell as drops in major tech stocks weighed on Wall Steet.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 350.92 points at 24,156.87.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 378.08 points at 41,763.46. The S&P 500 index was down 108.22 points at 5,705.45, while the Nasdaq composite was down 512.78 points at 18,095.15.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.86 cents US, unchanged from Wednesday.

The December crude oil contract was up 65 cents at US$69.26 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 14 cents at US$2.71 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$51.50 at US$2,749.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a penny at US$4.34 a pound.

