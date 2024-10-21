S&P/TSX composite down nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index fell nearly 100 points on Monday, weighed down by losses in the base metal and technology sectors, while some U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 99.21 points at 24,723.33.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 344.31 points at 42,931.60. The S&P 500 index was down 10.69 points at 5,853.98, while the Nasdaq composite was up 50.45 points at 18,540.01.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.28 cents US compared with 72.45 cents US on Friday.

The December crude oil contract was up US$1.35 cents at US$70.04 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.31 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$8.90 at US$2,738.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$4.36 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.

