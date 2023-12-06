S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points as oil drops below US$70 a barrel

Advertisement
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points on Wednesday, dragged lower by losses in energy as oil sank below US$70 a barrel, while U.S. markets were also down.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 101.72 points at 20,274.21.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 70.13 points at 36,054.43.The S&P 500 index was down 17.84 points at 4,549.34, while the Nasdaq composite was down 83.20 points at 14,146.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.67 cents US compared with 73.64 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude oil contract was down US$2.94 at US$69.38 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 14 cents at US$2.57 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$11.60 at US$2,047.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down five cents at US$3.73 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

