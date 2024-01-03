Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    20,818.58
    -53.56 (-0.26%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,704.81
    -38.02 (-0.80%)
     

  • DOW

    37,430.19
    -284.85 (-0.76%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7489
    -0.0019 (-0.25%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    72.99
    +2.61 (+3.71%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    57,253.89
    -2,731.98 (-4.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,049.50
    -23.90 (-1.15%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,959.20
    -67.87 (-3.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9070
    -0.0390 (-0.99%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    14,592.21
    -173.73 (-1.18%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.04
    +0.84 (+6.36%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,682.33
    -39.19 (-0.51%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    33,464.17
    -75.43 (-0.22%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6853
    -0.0006 (-0.09%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS DECLINE, YIELDS RISE AS RATE-CUT BETS COOL

Oil up around 4% on supply worries following reports of Libyan oilfield disruption

S&P/TSX moves lower Wednesday despite energy gains, U.S. markets also down

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index lost more than 50 points Wednesday despite strength in energy stocks, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 53.56 points at 20,818.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 284.85 points at 37,430.19. The S&P 500 index was down 38.02 points at 4,704.81, while the Nasdaq composite was down 173.73 points at 14,592.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.87 cents US compared with 75.10 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude oil contract was up US$2.32 at US$72.70 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.67 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$30.60 at US$2,042.80 an ounceand the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.86 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press