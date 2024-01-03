S&P/TSX moves lower Wednesday despite energy gains, U.S. markets also down

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index lost more than 50 points Wednesday despite strength in energy stocks, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 53.56 points at 20,818.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 284.85 points at 37,430.19. The S&P 500 index was down 38.02 points at 4,704.81, while the Nasdaq composite was down 173.73 points at 14,592.21.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.87 cents US compared with 75.10 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude oil contract was up US$2.32 at US$72.70 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.67 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$30.60 at US$2,042.80 an ounceand the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.86 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press