STOCKS END LOWER, STILL HEADED FOR BLOWOUT MONTH

Fresh reading on U.S. PCE inflation this week could put rally under more pressure

S&P/TSX composite closes down moderately along with U.S. stock markets

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index closed down moderately Monday along with U.S. markets as investors stuck to a cautious outlook on the economy.

The S&P/TSX composite index ended down 70.45 points at 20,032.66, led by declines in energy and base metal stocks.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 56.68 points at 35,333.47. The S&P 500 index was down 8.91 points at 4,550.43, while the Nasdaq composite was down 9.83 points at 14,241.02.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.34 cents US compared with 73.41 cents US on Friday.

The January crude contract closed down 68 cents at US$74.86 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.95 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$9.40 at US$2,012.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents at US$3.80 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

