S&P/TSX composite down 45 points Wednesday, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index moved lower Wednesday, as weakness in financial and tech stocks helped outweigh strength in energy, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 45.15 points at 21,172.38.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 48.44 points at 38,612.24. The S&P 500 index was up 6.29 points at 4,981.80,while the Nasdaq composite was down 49.91 points at 15,580.87.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.01 cents UScompared with 73.98 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude contract was up 87 cents at US$77.91 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 22 cents at US$1.86 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$5.50 at US$2,034.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.88 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press