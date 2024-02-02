S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal, telecommunications and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 66.64 points at 21,052.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 41.84 points at 38,478.00. The S&P 500 index was up 31.77 points at 4,937.96, while the Nasdaq composite was up 174.61 points at 15,536.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.32 cents US compared with 74.60 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude contract was down US$1.47 at US$72.35 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.08 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$18.10 at US$2,053.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents at US$3.83 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press