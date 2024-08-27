S&P/TSX composite down Tuesday, U.S. stock markets move higher

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index moved lower on Tuesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices retreated, while U.S. markets inched higher and the Dow added a few points to Monday's record high.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 89.01 points at 23,259.96.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.98 points at 41,250.50. The S&P 500 index was up 8.96 points at 5,625.80, while the Nasdaq composite was up 29.05 points at 17,754.82.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.29 cents US compared with 74.18 cents US on Monday.

The October crude oil contract was down US$1.89 at US$75.53 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.09 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$2.30 at US$2,552.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$4.30 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

