S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also sink

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 148.95 points at 24,900.72.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 230.20 points at 43,520.66. The S&P 500 index was down 65.31 points at 5,883.86, while the Nasdaq composite was down 357.14 points at 18,750.51.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.08 cents US compared with 71.29 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude oil contract was down 45 cents at US$68.25 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.79 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$4.10 at US$2,577.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at US$4.10 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press