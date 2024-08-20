S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading in a broad-based decline on the Toronto market, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 102.55 points at 23,013.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 106.00 points at 40,790.53. The S&P 500 index was down 11.84 points at 5,596.41, while the Nasdaq composite was down 62.37 points at 17,814.40.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.35 cents US compared with 73.25 cents US on Monday.

The October crude oil contract was down 47 cents at US$73.19 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.20 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$8.10 at US$2,549.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.18 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press