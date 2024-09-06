S&P/TSX composite falls more than 200 points Friday, U.S. stock markets also down

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index fell more than 200 points on Friday in a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also fell, after the latest reports on the labour market.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 206.85 points at 22,781.43.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 410.34 points at 40,345.41. The S&P 500 index was down 94.99 points at 5,408.42, while the Nasdaq composite was down 436.83 points at 16,690.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.83 cents US compared with 74.00 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude oil contract was down US$1.48 at US$67.67 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.28 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$18.50 at US$2,524.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down seven cents at US$4.07 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press