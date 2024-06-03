S&P/TSX composite down more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index fell more than 150 points Monday, weighed down by losses in the energy sector as the price of oil sank, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 152.43 points at 22,116.69.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 115.29 points at 38,571.03. The S&P 500 index was up 5.89 points at 5,283.40, while the Nasdaq composite was up 93.65 points at 16,828.67.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.34 cents US compared with 73.33 cents US on Friday.

The July crude oil contract was down US$2.77 at US$74.22 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 17 cents at US$2.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The August gold contract was up US$23.50 at US$2,369.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was up seven cents at US$4.67 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press