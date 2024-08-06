S&P/TSX composite down 350 points, U.S. stocks rebound after plunge Monday

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index fell roughly 350 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets rebounded to regain some of the ground lost in a big plunge Monday when the Toronto market was closed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 349.31 points at 21,878.32.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 335.07 points at 39,038.34. The S&P 500 index was up 216.19 points at 16,416.27, while the Nasdaq composite was up 216.19 points at 16,416.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.46 cents US compared with 72.16 cents US on Friday.

The September crude oil contract was up 63 cents at US$73.57 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.03 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$17.10 at US$2,427.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was up three cents at US$4.03 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press