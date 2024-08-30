S&P/TSX composite down as losses in energy stocks weigh on market, price of oil lower

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in energy stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.08 points at 23,191.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 56.72 points at 41,278.33. The S&P 500 index was up 9.71 points at 5,601.67, while the Nasdaq composite was up 54.96 points at 17,571.39.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.10 cents US compared with 74.22 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude oil contract was down US$2.18 at US$73.73 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.15 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$22.20 at US$2,538.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.22 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press