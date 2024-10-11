£1bn blow to Starmer’s push for growth

Angela Rayner and Louise Haigh called P&O’s employment practices ‘exploitative’ - Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Labour’s push for growth has been dealt an embarrassing blow by the owner of P&O Ferries, which shelved a £1bn port expansion after the Transport Secretary branded it a “rogue operator”.

Dubai’s DP World had planned to announce an investment in London Gateway port at a flagship summit designed to show Britain is open for business.

However, comments by Louise Haigh about the ferry company’s employment practices have thrown the summit into chaos, adding to a series of blunders that have marked Labour’s first 100 days in power.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the DP World boss, will no longer attend the investment summit on Monday after Ms Haigh and Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister, singled out the company for censure this week.

DP World’s withdrawal came just hours after it emerged Qatar is selling a £306m stake in Sainsbury’s a week after the supermarket’s chief executive warned that Budget uncertainty was hitting sales.

No 10 appeared to blame Ms Haigh personally for DP World’s decision to withdraw, suggesting that a TV interview this week in which she encouraged people to boycott P&O had angered the company.

Speaking to ITV News, the Transport Secretary referred to the ferry company as a “rogue operator” that needed “cracking down on”.

A Downing Street source distanced No 10 from her remarks, saying that they were “her own personal view and don’t represent the view of the Government”.

“We continue to work closely with DP World, which has already delivered significant investment in the London Gateway and Southampton ports, to help deliver for the UK economy,” they added.

The source also attempted to deflect blame from a Government press release issued by Ms Haigh and Ms Rayner that singled out P&O as it referred to “unscrupulous” and “exploitative” employers.

In 2022, the company fired 800 staff and replaced them with cheaper foreign agency workers in a practice known as “fire and rehire”.

P&O sent its ships back to port for agency staff to replace 800 sacked seafarers in March 2022 - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, has made attracting foreign investment a priority as she seeks to upgrade Britain’s infrastructure and boost economic growth.

However, business leaders have accused Ms Reeves of talking down the economy, while widespread speculation that she will change Britain’s debt rules to borrow more have helped to drive an increase in UK borrowing costs and mortgage rates.

Fears are also growing over a capital gains tax (CGT) raid, despite warnings that increasing the rate by too much would backfire and lose the Treasury vital revenue.

Analysts said that a bounceback for the economy in August risked being short-lived as fears of tax rises in the Budget hit confidence.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday the economy grew by 0.2pc in August, after flatlining for two months.

Ms Reeves described the boost to the economy as “welcome news” and insisted she was “not wasting any time on delivering on the promise of change”.

But analysts said the rest of the year looked more uncertain, with Sir Keir Starmer’s warnings of a “painful” Budget blamed for plunging consumer and business confidence in September.



Ben Jones, at the Confederation of British Industry, said: “Our surveys suggest that businesses may have tapped the brakes again in September amid speculation over potential Budget announcements. Anecdotally it’s clear that some firms have paused hiring and investment decisions pending more clarity over the direction of the new Government’s economic policies.”

Investment summit ‘body blow’

The summit in the City of London is due to be attended by hundreds of business chiefs, including representatives of private equity and sovereign wealth funds, and aims to raise billions of pounds.



Kevin Hollinrake, the shadow business secretary, said DP World’s reversal was a damning indictment of the Government’s performance so far.



He said: “On the eve of this much vaunted inward investment event, this is a body blow for the Government and shows that Labour cabinet ministers have never been in business, don’t understand business and don’t know how to talk to business. They just haven’t got a clue.

Business leaders also expressed dismay. One energy industry source said: “There’s unease all over. The handling of this investment summit – not giving out precise times and locations for ‘security reasons’ – is the last straw for some.

“It is British bureaucrats at their worst. After not sorting out Thames Water on day one, they’ve weakened investor confidence in a number of ways.

“And you have to ask: why would you re-raise P&O now? This was clearly naivety by two bright green ministers. They need to realise the rules of behaviour are different in government – you can’t just open your mouth because you fancy it.”



Foreign investors have been called on to bankroll some of Britain’s biggest infrastructure schemes in recent years.



German insurance giant Allianz was among the lead financial backers of the £5bn Thames Tideway scheme, while French state energy giant EDF is the primary funder of the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station being built in Somerset.



Meanwhile, the Treasury is seeking to line up investment from overseas wealth funds – including the Emirates – in the £20bn Sizewell C nuclear power plant, with private investment also mooted as a potential source of funds for the £9bn Lower Thames Crossing.



Relations with UAE have also been strained by the decision to block the attempted acquisition of The Telegraph by an Abu Dhabi-backed fund.

Downing Street has played down suggestions Ms Haigh could be sacked

On Friday, No 10 played down suggestions that Ms Haigh could be sacked over the gaffe.



But its remarks have left the Transport Secretary badly damaged ahead of a potential reshuffle next year, putting her long-term future in doubt.



She had already clashed with Downing Street after apparently blindsiding Sir Keir when she agreed to a bumper 15pc pay rise for train drivers.



Just 48 hours later Aslef announced further strikes, prompting the furious Prime Minister to reportedly haul her into No 10 for a “proper b----cking”.



A spokesman for DP World declined to comment.