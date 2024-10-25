GuruFocus.com

S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Robust Revenue Growth and Strategic ...

GuruFocus News
4 min read

In This Article:

  • Total Revenue: Increased 16% year over year to $3.6 billion.

  • Transaction Revenue: Increased by 83% in the Ratings division.

  • Subscription Products Revenue: Increased 8% year over year.

  • EPS Growth: Increased 21% year over year to $3.89.

  • Trailing 12-Month Margin Expansion: 330 basis points.

  • Adjusted Expenses: Increased by 12% year over year.

  • Adjusted Operating Margin: Expanded by 180 basis points.

  • Share Repurchases: $2 billion year to date, with plans for an additional $1.3 billion by year-end.

  • Debt Issuance: 76% increase year over year in the third quarter.

  • New or Enhanced Products Revenue: $377 million, representing 11% of total revenue.

  • Market Intelligence Revenue Growth: 6% in the third quarter.

  • Ratings Division Operating Margin: Increased 510 basis points to 61.7%.

  • Commodity Insights Revenue Growth: 9% in the third quarter.

  • Mobility Revenue Growth: 9% year over year.

  • Indices Revenue Growth: 18%, driven by strong growth in Asset-Linked Fees.

  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance: Increased to approximately $5.2 billion.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) reported a 16% year-over-year increase in total revenue, marking the third consecutive quarter of accelerating revenue growth.

  • The ratings division saw transaction revenue increase by more than 80% year-over-year, contributing significantly to the company's outperformance.

  • The company achieved 330 basis points of trailing 12-month margin expansion and a 21% growth in EPS.

  • S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) has repurchased $2 billion in shares year-to-date and plans to repurchase an additional $1.3 billion by year-end.

  • The company is investing in innovation, particularly around generative AI, and has introduced several new AI-driven products and services.

Negative Points

  • The financial services sector is experiencing headwinds, with elongated sales cycles and increased price sensitivity impacting growth.

  • Market Intelligence division faced elevated cancellations among smaller customers, leading to retention rates dipping below expectations.

  • Increased incentive compensation and commissions are driving expense growth, impacting operating margins across divisions.

  • The company is facing challenges in the financial services end market, affecting the organic growth rate of its desktop products.

  • Mobility revenue guidance has been trimmed for the second consecutive quarter, primarily due to lower transactional revenue related to recall business.

and

Recommended Stories