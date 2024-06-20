S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): What Made Millennium Management Remain Bullish On This Dividend King in Q1?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Dividend Kings to Buy for Safe Dividend Growth. In this article, we are going to take a look at where S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) stands against the other dividend stocks.

Investors often closely track the fluctuations of the stock market, eagerly expecting price increases. However, they may overlook another significant source of returns: dividends paid by companies to their shareholders. This aspect becomes even more appealing when considering companies that have a track record of consistently increasing their dividends over time. That’s where Dividend Kings come into play. These companies have raised their payouts for at least 50 consecutive years, which is not as easy as it sounds. Hence, only 54 out of thousands of publicly traded companies in the US have managed to achieve this goal.

Dividend stocks have played an important role in the market’s overall returns historically. Dividends have accounted for 34% of the market’s returns on average from 1940 to 2023. Particularly, from the mid-1800s to the mid-1900s, these stocks were the primary factors driving stock returns along with earnings growth. Warren Buffett recognized the value of dividend growth stocks. In August 1994, his company acquired 400 million shares of Coca-Cola, valued at $1.3 billion. Initially receiving a $75 million cash dividend from Coca-Cola in 1994, this amount increased significantly to $704 million by 2022. Buffett foresaw the compounding benefits of his initial investment in Coca-Cola, understanding how dividends would enhance returns over time. He once said:

“By the end of that period, I wouldn’t be surprised to see our share of Coke’s annual earnings [the dividends paid] exceed 100% of what we paid for the business.”

Dividend growth stocks have been hitting on all cylinders over the years. The Dividend Aristocrats index, which tracks the performance of companies with at least 25 consecutive years of dividend growth, has delivered impressive returns in the past, outperforming other asset classes despite fluctuating market conditions. ProShare highlighted the appeal of investing in this index, especially for income investors. The report noted that the index has consistently outperformed the broader market while maintaining lower market volatility since its inception. According to the report, an initial investment of $10,000 in May 2005 could have grown to over $61,000 by March 2023. In addition, the Dividend Aristocrats index surpassed the market in eight of the ten largest quarterly downturns since 2005. Recently, we covered the list of the 25 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy according to Street Analysts.

Although dividend growth stocks have delivered strong returns over the years, the challenge lies in maintaining purchasing power against inflation. High Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, tracking companies that have raised their payouts for at least 20 consecutive years, has grown its dividends at a rate that has surpassed inflation over the long term. The index generated an annualized return of 13.86% over the past 15 years, whereas the Consumer Price Index (CPI) returned 2.6% during this period. This shows how important dividend growth is in the grand scheme of things. In this article, we have discussed some of the best dividend kings that have shown solid dividend growth over the decades.

Our Methodology:

For this article, we scanned the list of dividend kings, which are the companies that have raised their payouts for 50 years or more. From that list, we picked 10 companies with the highest 5-year annual average dividend growth rates. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of their annual average dividend growth in the past five years. We also considered hedge fund sentiment around each stock in Insider Monkey's database, as of the first quarter of 2024. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).

A group of analysts studying data on a large monitor.

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

5-Year Average Annual Dividend Growth Rate: 11.09%

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) ranks eighth on our list of the best dividend kings for safe dividend growth. The American capital market company offers services in financial information and analytics. The company's earnings in the first quarter came in strong, with its revenue of $3.5 billion, which showed a 10.4% growth from the same period last year. In addition, the company's cash position indicates that it is well-equipped to continue paying and maintaining its dividends in the future. Its operating cash flow for the quarter came in at $948 million and its free cash flow amounted to $851 million. In FY24, the company expects to return 85% of adjusted free cash flow to shareholders through dividends.

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is consistently benefitting from its multiple revenue streams and shareholder-friendly policies. The company has a resilient business model that continually adapts to the current trends. It is currently investing in AI-related technologies, considering the ongoing wave, to enhance its operations. The company understands that adopting these technologies is crucial for thriving in today's competitive market. By doing so, S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) aims to improve its credit rating process, thereby boosting the overall credibility of its ratings. In the past 12 months, the stock delivered over 11% returns to shareholders. Israel Englander's Millennium Management remained bullish on the stock in Q1 2024 as the hedge fund boosted its stake in the company by 79%. The hedge fund started investing in the company during the second quarter of 2016 and since then SPGI has surged by nearly 300%.

Baron Funds highlighted a few reasons to hold S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“Shares of rating agency and data provider S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) increased due to higher debt issuance amid more favorable market conditions. Billed issuance rose 47% in October and 26% in November against subdued levels last year, with issuance boosted by declining interest rates and tighter bond spreads. Positive equity market performance in the fourth quarter benefited asset-based fees. In addition, the company reported strong quarterly financial results with double-digit growth in revenue and earnings and raised full-year earnings guidance. We continue to own the stock due to the company’s long runway for growth and significant competitive advantages.”

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.84%, as of June 19. With a dividend growth streak of 51 years, SPGI is one of the best dividend kings on our list. In addition, the company has raised its payouts at an annual average rate of 11.09%.

The number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owning stakes in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) grew to 97 in Q1 2024, from 82 in the previous quarter. The consolidated value of these stakes is more than $9.5 billion. With over 9 million shares, TCI Fund Management was the company's leading stakeholder in Q1.

Overall SPGI ranks 8th on our list of the best dividend stocks to buy. You can visit 10 Best Dividend Kings to Buy for Safe Dividend Growth to see the other dividend stocks that are on hedge funds’ radar. While we acknowledge the potential of SPGI as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is as promising as SPGI but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

