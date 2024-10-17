P&G Faces Economic Challenges as Analysts Predict $1.90 EPS in Upcoming Q1 Report

CINCINNATI Procter & Gamble (PG, Financials) is expected to post its Q1 earnings report on Friday before markets open. Based on sales of $21.98 billion, Wall Street analysts project the consumer products giant to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90. Moreover, weak demand and economic instability continue to pose problems for P&G, which has been proven bellwether for the consumer industry in both the U.S. and China. Additionally, it's important to note that the company posted mixed fiscal Q4 results in July, with organic sales climbing only 2%, falling short of the 3.4% analyst's expectation. Key market China's organic sales dropped by 8%, and recovery in the area is expected to be delayed.

Following a 2.6% increase in Q4, UBS analyst Peter Grom expects a slowdown of organic growth in the upcoming quarter. Grom and other analysts warn P&G could once again miss topline projections, which the business has fallen short of three times running. Renowned for products like Gillette, Pampers, and Charmin, P&G has seen its share price jump over 17% year-to-date.

