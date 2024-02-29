P.E.I. budget projects $85-million deficit, increase in health-care spending

CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island's Progressive Conservative government today tabled a $3.2-billion budget with a projected deficit of $85 million.

Finance Minister Jill Burridge's operating budget includes $140 million in new spending, with an emphasis on health and housing, and projects a $152-million increase in revenue.

Last year, the government budgeted a total of $3.09 billion in spending with a $97.6-million deficit and $2.99 billion in revenues.

Burridge says Islanders are struggling to obtain health care and housing, and the government needs to help them.

The biggest spending increase comes in health, with the government setting aside $963.8 million, including $9.9 million for the University of Prince Edward Island's planned medical school and $58 million for primary care.

Burridge says the government has budgeted $72.7 million for housing, including $10 million toward a community housing expansion program.

