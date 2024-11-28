The S&P 500 will climb 10% to 6,600 next year as earnings and the economy stay strong, Barclays says

raders and financial professionals work ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 29, 2019 in New York City. Johannes Eisele/Getty Images

Stocks will continue to rally next year amid a resilient economy and strong earnings, Barclays says.

The bank forecast the S&P 500 to rise 10% to 6,600, adding to th chorus of bullish forecasts from top analysts.

Their outlook marks a slight slowdown from the index's 26% gain this year.

The S&P 500 is primed to continue its bull rally in 2025, though at a slightly slower pace, Barclays strategists said in an outlook published this week.

The strategists, led by the firm's head of US equity strategy Venu Krishna, predict the index will climb another 10% to 6,600 next year, propelled by strong tech earnings growth and a resilient economy.

Their forecast marks a slowdown index's 26% gain so far this year, but they're bullish that the economic environment will continue to prop up the stock market.

"Macro slowing to still-healthy levels should support more US equity upside next year, albeit a deceleration from '23-'24's breakneck pace. Positioning looks constructive, and policy uncertainty creates room for stock and sector selection," the analysts said in a Monday note.

Much of their optimism lies in the robust US economy, which remains strong as consumers—the "central pillar" of the US economy and stock market—enjoy income gains and continue to open their wallets, they said.

"The US economy remains resilient thanks to the still-intact 'virtuous cycle' between rising aggregate incomes and consumption," the analysts wrote.

"Concerns around household financial distress appear overblown; overall delinquency rates remain low and borrowers, as a whole, are burdened with less consumer and revolving credit, as a percentage of income, than prior to the pandemic," they added.

They also point to strong earnings growth potential for Big Tech stocks, which they say Wall Street is likely underestimating by 12%.

They acknowledge, though, that there are some risks stemming from companies' massive AI investments and investors' eagerness to soon see a return.

Data compiled by Bloomberg shows that tech giants like Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta have already invested hundreds of billions of dollars in AI infrastructure and are poised to spend another $200 billion next year.

The analysts say inflation also poses a risk, especially if President-elect Donald Trump implements his proposals for sweeping tariffs and a crackdown on immigration, both of which would drive up prices through 2026, the analysts say.

That could prompt fewer rate cuts from the Federal Reserve than markets are expecting, adding a hurdle for stocks, they added.

Story Continues